Pregnant and in power: Meet New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Ardern, 37, is pregnant with her first child, due in June. She will be only the second elected leader in history to give birth while serving as head of state. The first was Benazir Bhutto, who gave birth in 1990 while serving as Pakistan’s prime minister.

Ardern doesn’t think her transition to becoming a working mom makes her that unusual, despite criticism by detractors.

"A pregnant prime minister isn't feminism, it's betraying your voters," British tabloid columnist Liz Jones wrote in January after Ardern announced her pregnancy. "Surely your country shouldn't have to compete for attention with a colicky toddler."

Ardern dismissed the criticism as nonsense.

“Women multitask every day — every single day. The sentiment in that piece suggests that women can only be mothers or 'other,'" she said. "Can I be a prime minister and a mother? Absolutely. Will I have help to do it? Yes.”

Jacinda Ardern took office as New Zealand prime minister in October 2017. TODAY

That help will come at work from her deputy prime minister, who will run the nation while Ardern goes on leave.

At home, she’ll get assistance from the baby’s father, Clarke Gayford, a professional fisherman and broadcaster who has an angling program.

“Clarke will be a stay-at-home dad,” Ardern said.

The couple have been together for four years but wedding bells aren’t in their plans.

Ardern on marrying her partner, Clarke Gayford: "It's just not something we've really gotten around to.” TODAY

“We never have made a deliberate decision not to get married,” Ardern said. “We're very committed to each other, it's just not something we've really gotten around to.”

She then laughed and added: “We haven't correctly sequenced, perhaps. But no one really takes particular issue with that — except probably my grandmother, probably, beyond the grave.”

We thought 2017 was a big year! This year we’ll join the many parents who wear two hats. I’ll be PM & a mum while Clarke will be “first man of fishing” & stay at home dad. There will be lots of questions (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) but for now bring on 2018 pic.twitter.com/nowAYOhAbF — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) January 18, 2018

Ardern has been serious about government from an early age, joining a political party when she was 17.

"That meant I stood out to my peers because that was not normal," she said.

Neither was how she became prime minister. Ardern, the former leader of the International Union of Socialist Youth, teamed up with the conservative New Zealand First Party. For comparison, it would be as if Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders teamed up with Texas Republican Ted Cruz.

That has led to some comparisons Ardern feels are unjust. She takes issue with a tweet posted last fall by The Wall Street Journal, which compared her immigration views to those of Donald Trump. Ardern said the tweet "infuriated" her.

Meet New Zealand's Justin Trudeau—except she's more like Trump on immigrationhttps://t.co/HXs3FfmrWe — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 5, 2017

Like the United States, there are deep political divisions in New Zealand but Ardern appears to have gained widespread support from people who didn’t vote for her. Some in the nation are calling the popularity wave "Jacindamania."

Ardern said if it helps encourage young women to get involved, she’s all for it.

“I see the little girls coming over, you know? If they see a woman in a job like this and it has an effect, then that's wonderful.”