Meet the defense attorneys who represented the world's most infamous killers

Megyn Kelly sits down Chris Tritico, John Henry Browne, Kirk Nurmi and Dan Cogdell — the lawyers who respectively defended Timothy McVeigh, Ted Bundy, Jodi Arias and Clive Doyle of the Branch Davidians. The four open up about their time defending criminals in Oxygen network show “In Defense Of.” Tritico, lawyer of McVeigh, sums up the lawyers’ motivations: “What we’re doing is not owning what he did.”