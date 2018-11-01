Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Meet the college professor who is bringing college students, incarcerated youth together in class

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

11:11

University of Virginia literature professor Andrew Kaufman started a unique program where college students and incarcerated youth study together. The class has changed the lives of several people, including Joshua Pritchett, a young man who was formerly imprisoned and is now studying at UVA. Kaufman and Pritchett sit down with TODAY’s Megyn Kelly to talk about the life-changing experience.

