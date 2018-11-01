Meet the college professor who is bringing college students, incarcerated youth together in class

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
University of Virginia literature professor Andrew Kaufman started a unique program where college students and incarcerated youth study together. The class has changed the lives of several people, including Joshua Pritchett, a young man who was formerly imprisoned and is now studying at UVA. Kaufman and Pritchett sit down with TODAY’s Megyn Kelly to talk about the life-changing experience.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter