Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We’re always told any small good deed makes a difference. By that measure, a man named Albert Lexie made a world of it.

For more than 30 years, Lexie worked as a shoeshiner at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Children's Hospital. He passed away last week, and left an incredible gift behind: all the money in tips he ever made from shining shoes. The amount was an incredible $202,000.

The money will go to the children’s hospital’s Free Care Fund, which provides medical care to uninsured and under-insured children in the Pittsburgh area.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lexie would take three buses from his home to reach the hospital, where he diligently shined shoes for just $3 a pop, using a shoeshine box he built in high school shop class as a 15-year-old.

Pictured in 2010, Lexie returns shoes to Dr. Charles Bluestone while making his rounds as a shoe shiner at Children's Hospital. Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review / UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Even though he earned just $10,000 per year in his job, Lexie donated all of his tips.

Lexie passed away in Pittsburgh on Oct. 16, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. “He is the perfect example of how small incremental acts of kindness can impact millions of people,” the hospital’s president said.

The 76-year-old's accolades were far-reaching: He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Caring Americans, honored at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2010, and even made appearances on the "Oprah Winfrey Show."

But he didn’t care about the fame or accolades that came along with his impressive donations. Lexie had just one goal in mind: "I wanted to see the kids get well."

Rest in peace, Albert Lexie.

Sunday TODAY's Todd Cross contributed to this story.