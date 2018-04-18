“He told me he was going to do a checkup on me and that was the first day I was abused,” Maroney told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie about the very first time she was examined by Nassar.

Maroney, now 22, said that first incident happened when she was 13.

“He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics, so you can't tell people this,” she recalled. “He didn’t say it in a way that was mean or anything like that. I actually was like, ‘That makes sense. I don't want to tell anybody about this.’ And I didn't believe that they would understand.”

U.S. gymnasts, top left to right, Jordyn Wieber, Gabrielle Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Alexandra Raisman, Kyla Ross raise their hands on the podium during the medal ceremony during the Artistic Gymnastic women's team final at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Gregory Bull / AP

Maroney, who was part of the U.S. gymnastics team during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, said the abuse continued “hundreds” of times over the following years.

“Every time I saw him,” she said.

Nassar has since been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting he molested some of his patients under the guise of medical treatment.