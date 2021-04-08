IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Massive dragon-like lizard seen climbing store's shelves in wild video

Godzilla Jr. made a pit stop at a 7-Eleven in Thailand.

April 8, 202100:45
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

We're gonna need a brave reptile handler on aisle seven.

Customers at a convenience store in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, must've thought they were extras in a new "Godzilla vs. 7-Eleven" sequel when a large monitor lizard recently scaled the shelves like something out of a monster movie.

Once the lizard was backed into a corner, it began slowly pulling itself up the store shelves in a scene caught on video as shocked customers scream in the background.

The reptile, which appears to be several feet long, knocks down milk cartons as it makes its way to the top shelf, flicking its tongue as it surveys all the potential snacks in the store from its lofty perch.

The curious lizard is believed to have emerged from a nearby canal and sauntered into the store. Reptile handlers removed it and set it free in nearby undergrowth, according to Southwest News Service, via Yahoo News.

After all that work, the lizard didn't actually eat any of the food in the store or grab a quick Slurpee, according to SWNS. Monitor lizards eat just about anything — insects, spiders, crabs, fish, amphibians and rodents, whether dead or alive, according to The New York Times.

"They're dangerous animals, especially when they're angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone," Narumpa Tangsin, who was a customer in the store, told SWNS. "I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards."

