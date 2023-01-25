Massachusetts mom accused of killing her 2 children, ages 5 and 3

A Massachusetts mother has been accused of killing her 5-year-old and 3-year-old children and is expected to face murder charges, according to authorities.

On Jan. 24, NBC Boston reported that two young children were killed in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home that evening.

The next day, authorities told the NBC affiliate that they are currently seeking the arrest of the children’s mother, who has been identified as 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy.

Police also revealed that in addition to 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson, Clancy’s 7-month-old child was taken to the hospital as well.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a news conference the 7-month-old was rushed via helicopter due to “evidence of harm” and that the boy was still in the hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The 5-year-old and 3-year-old were transported to a local Boston hospital after police arrived at their home and were later pronounced dead.

According to NBC Boston, police originally went to the Massachusetts house to respond to the mother’s suicide attempt. Cruz said that Clancy’s husband called the police to the residence after realizing she tried to commit suicide.

Police said it appears the woman strangled her children and cut herself before jumping out of a window.

NBC Boston reported the husband was not in the home at the time of the events but returned and discovered the tragic scene.

Cruz shared that law enforcement found the mother, who is also currently in the hospital, and her three children unconscious when they arrived.

As his office continues to investigate the deaths of the two children, Cruz said he plans to obtain an arrest warrant and charge Clancy with homicide. He said police will look into all possible motives.

He added that the state medical examiner’s office is trying to determine the children’s cause and manner of death.