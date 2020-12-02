A Maryland woman said she was "prepared, for a few moments, to die" when her TikTok video captured a man apparently breaking into her home last month.

Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and other charges after the alleged Nov. 22 break-in.

The woman, Hannah Viverette, told NBC Washington that she was recording herself dance when Rodriguez-Gomez climbed to the second-floor balcony of her Hagerstown apartment and opened an unlocked door.

As Viverette ran for the building’s hallway, she yelled at him to get out and wield her phone toward him.

The video shows a man standing in the doorway. He remains there for a few moments before backing away and closing the door.

Viverette said she recognized the man as someone who had watched her from his truck and made advances toward her.

“I just knew that it wasn’t going to be good,” she said NBC Washington.

Rodriguez-Gomez was arrested two days later on suspicion of third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property, the Hagerstown Police Department said in a statement.

Court records show he was released on $5,000 bond Nov. 25. The records didn’t list a lawyer, and Rodriguez-Gomez didn’t respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment.

Hagerstown is a city of roughly 40,000 about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore.

