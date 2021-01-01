Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced the loss of his 25-year-old son, Thomas Bloom Raskin, in a statement on Thursday, and said they are "demolished to be without him."

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him," Raskin said in a statement with his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin.

No cause of death was mentioned for the second-year Harvard Law School student.

Tommy is survived by two sisters Hannah and Tabitha, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and grandparents, the statement said.

Raskin, a member of the powerful House Oversight Committee, was re-elected to his third term in the House this past November.

The family has asked for everyone to observe strict Covid-19 protocols during their time of grief. Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be released at a later date.

After announcing the death on social media, the Maryland lawmaker received an outpouring of sympathies from other lawmakers and friends, among others.

"The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies over this heartbreaking loss. I ask all Marylanders to keep the Raskin family in your prayers," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said in a tweet.

"My heart completely shatters for my dear friend @RepRaskin, Sarah, and their family in this devastating loss," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in a tweet. "Tommy was an incredible and brilliant beam of light. All our thoughts are with the Raskin family, and we pray for support to envelop them in this unimaginable time."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.