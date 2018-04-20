Martha and Bela Karolyi: We didn't know about alleged assaults by Larry Nassar

Some of the biggest names in gymnastics, including Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney, have all said they were abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment at the Karolyis' facility in Huntsville, Texas.

"That's awful, but I would say even if they have big names or they have no names, any child who was violated by Nassar, it's a crime and it's so sad,'' Martha Karolyi said.

The number of accusations against Nassar, who has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars, raise the question of how the Karolyis could not have known about his behavior.

"Yes, but if you couldn't suspect anything, I heard during the testimonies that some of the parents were in the therapy room with their own child and Larry Nassar was performing this — and the parent couldn't see. How could I see?" Martha Karolyi told Savannah.

"The whole thing is just like an explosion, a bomb exploding,'' Bela Karolyi declared.

Maroney also appears in an exclusive interview in the "Dateline" special in which she says she was molested hundreds of times by Nassar, starting when she was 13.