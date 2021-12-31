10 gripping photos of the devastating Colorado wildfire

A wildfire destroyed between 500 and 1,000 homes in Boulder County, Colorado, on Thursday, and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate, NBC News reported.

Gov. Jared Polis, who declared a state of emergency in the area, called the fire “absolutely devastating.”

Here's a look at some photos of the blaze and its aftermath.

A horse runs through Grasso Park in Superior, Colorado. Denver Post via Getty Images

Christmas decorations stand outside a home destroyed by the fire. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The / Denver Post via Getty Images

A car makes its way down Colorado's McCaslin Blvd. amid a smoky, yellow sky. Denver Post via Getty Images

Fire crews were still extinguishing the last of the blaze on New Year’s Eve, as snow began to move through the area.

But for many, it was too late: Homes burned down in Superior and Louisville, both about 20 miles northwest of Denver.

Dr. Bonnie Abbott embraces her husband George as they watch flames engulf homes. JASON CONNOLLY / AFP via Getty Images

A Christmas tree is still lit with as the fires rage in the background. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Gr / Denver Post via Getty Images

Two homes burn during a wildfire in the Centennial Heights neighborhood. Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

At least seven people were injured, but there have not yet been any reports of deaths, according to The Associated Press.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said that outcome could be a "miracle."

“It’s unbelievable when you look at the devastation that we don’t have a list of 100 missing persons,” Pelle said, according to the AP.

The fire was accelerated by high winds, but officials have not yet confirmed what started the fire.

A firefighter points directions for evacuation. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Gr / Denver Post via Getty Images

A firefighter pulls a fire hose through the smoke and haze. Marc Piscotty / Getty Images