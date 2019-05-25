Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 25, 2019, 8:49 PM UTC / Source: Today By Francesca Gariano

Marie Osmond is reaching out on social media to ask for prayers for her granddaughter.

The singer shared on Twitter that her newborn granddaughter had been taken to the neonatal intensive care unit after she was born on Thursday.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces,” the 59-year-old performer wrote. “So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!🙏👶🏻”

In a statement to TODAY, Osmond said, "My daughter, Brianna, gave birth to a beautiful little girl. Mom is doing well and my granddaughter is currently in a pediatric ICU. Thankfully, the prognosis looks great for our little angel.

“We are grateful she is in exceptional hands with her team of doctors and nurses,” Osmond continued. “We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Osmond’s newest granddaughter is the first child of her daughter, Brianna Blosil Schwep, 21, and husband Dave Schwep. The couple shared the news of their engagement last November on Instagram and were wed in December in an intimate ceremony with their parents present.

The Schweps announced on social media that they were expecting their first child earlier this year in March.

It was announced earlier this month that Osmond would replace Sara Gilbert as a co-host on “The Talk,” bringing the entertainer back to the small screen to host for the first time since her own daytime talk show, “Marie," was canceled after one season in 2013.

Osmond is also set to end her 11-year residency in Las Vegas with her brother, Donny Osmond. The last performance for the sibling duo will be on November 16 at the Flamingo Las Vegas hotel.