A man who admitted to stabbing a woman to death as she ran through a residential neighborhood in Washington last fall was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday.

Anthony Crawford, 24, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Wendy Martinez in the vicinity of Logan Circle. Authorities said Crawford's random attack on Martinez came a week after she became engaged.

Wendy Martinez died in September 2018 after being stabbed seven times in the head, neck and back. NBC Washington

Martinez, 35, was running near her home at about 8 p.m. when she was stabbed several times. She staggered into a restaurant, where patrons attempted to help her, and she died in a hospital a short time later.

Crawford, a D.C. resident with a criminal past, was found with the help of surveillance footage and tips from the public, authorities said.

Martinez was chief of staff at FiscalNote, a Washington-based company that specializes in helping companies determine how government decisions influence their businesses, according to its website.