A man who admitted to stabbing a woman to death as she ran through a residential neighborhood in Washington last fall was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday.
Anthony Crawford, 24, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Wendy Martinez in the vicinity of Logan Circle. Authorities said Crawford's random attack on Martinez came a week after she became engaged.
Martinez, 35, was running near her home at about 8 p.m. when she was stabbed several times. She staggered into a restaurant, where patrons attempted to help her, and she died in a hospital a short time later.
Crawford, a D.C. resident with a criminal past, was found with the help of surveillance footage and tips from the public, authorities said.
Martinez was chief of staff at FiscalNote, a Washington-based company that specializes in helping companies determine how government decisions influence their businesses, according to its website.