Man reunites with interfaith group who saved his life

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

As part of the “Leap of Faith” series, Mohammed Al Samawi joins Megyn Kelly to discuss his book, “The Fox Hunt,” which tells the story of how three interfaith activists came together to help him escape from war-torn Yemen. The three strangers, Megan Hallahan, Daniel Pincus and Justin Hefter, talk about why they saved someone they barely knew.