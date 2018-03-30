Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Submit your mom's best recipe for a chance to get her on the TODAY show!

Man reunites with interfaith group who saved his life

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Man reunites with interfaith group who saved his life

09:00

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

As part of the “Leap of Faith” series, Mohammed Al Samawi joins Megyn Kelly to discuss his book, “The Fox Hunt,” which tells the story of how three interfaith activists came together to help him escape from war-torn Yemen. The three strangers, Megan Hallahan, Daniel Pincus and Justin Hefter, talk about why they saved someone they barely knew.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.