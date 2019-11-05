Sign up for our newsletter

A man was stabbed to death outside a Maryland Popeyes in a fight over the chain's popular fried chicken sandwich, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s Police Department said the 28-year-old, who has not been identified, was killed at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C.

A fight began after someone cut in line, spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.

"For you to get that angry over anything — for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again is a very sad and tragic day," Donelan said.

The fight began inside the restaurant and later moved outside, Donelan said. The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities did not identify a suspect.

Popeyes began selling the sandwich on Sunday after a two-month hiatus. First introduced in August, it sold out in just two weeks — a surge in popularity prompted by a viral feud with Chick-fil-A.

This summer, customers angry about the sandwich shortage threatened restaurant workers at a franchise in Texas. Another filed a lawsuit in Tennessee alleging “deceptive business practices.”

Popeyes did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.