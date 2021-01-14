Man holding Confederate flag in Capitol during pro-Trump riot turns himself in

A man who was seen in the Capitol building holding a Confederate flag during last week’s riot of supporters of President Donald Trump turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Kevin Seefried and his son Hunter Seefried surrendered to the U.S. Marshal’s office Thursday morning in Wilmington, Delaware, over their alleged roles in the assault on the U.S. Capitol Building last Wednesday, the FBI confirmed to NBC News.

The FBI had circulated a photo of Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate flag amid the pro-Tump mob in Washington, D.C., and received a tip after Hunter Seefried had "bragged" about being at the Capitol last week with his father, according to court documents.

Both men are set to have a virtual appearance in front of a federal judge either Thursday or Friday, the FBI said. NBC News was unable to contact the Seefrieds through a phone number listed on public records.

The Seefrieds face one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and depredation of government property, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Kevin Seefried admitted to investigators in a voluntary interview that he brought the Confederate flag from his home in Delaware where it is usually displayed outside, according to charging documents.

Investigators allege that video evidence showed Hunter Seefired helping to break a window in order to access the Capitol by punching out broken glass.

"Kevin Seefried confirmed to law enforcement agents that Hunter Seefried was asked by an individual unknown to the Seefrieds to assist with clearing the window because Hunter Seefried was wearing gloves," the document said.

The sight of the Confederate flag in the halls of the Capitol raised particular alarm for citizens and lawmakers due to its close affiliation with secession, Civil War and slavery.

When the Senate reconvened last week following the attack to certify President-Elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., equated the mob with the Confederacy that attempted to break apart the United States.

“Our democracy is wounded, and I saw it when I saw pictures of yet another insurgency of a flag of another group that tried to challenge our nation," Booker said. "I saw the flag of the Confederacy there. What will we do? How will we confront this shame? How will we confront this dark second time in American history?"

Booker is currently one of only three Black senators in Congress.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also condemned the flag’s appearance in the Capitol, noting that it had not even entered the building during the Civil War. The congresswoman on Wednesday posted an Instagram video detailing her experience during the Capitol riot, calling it the “tragedy of white supremacy” that some would rather watch the country burn than have equality for all.

“We’ll never go back, I’ll tell you that right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We will never go back. The only way forward is a multiracial democracy that fights for the economic rights of all people and the civil rights of all people. Period.”

Federal authorities have charged several people seen in videos and photos posted to social media during the Capitol riot, including two men who were seen with plastic zip tie-style restraints and a man who was photographed putting his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk.

The FBI has a dedicated website with photos of who they are seeking information about and a form to submit tips.

