Man dumps giant tub of cereal on NYC subway as part of 'despicable' prank

A man dumping a large tub of cereal on a subway car for a TikTok stunt was called out by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for putting unnecessary strain on essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TikTok account “fckjoshy” posted a video on Tuesday to the account in which the man drops a large storage tub of milk and cereal on the floor of a subway train, presumably as a prank. The video gained 3.2 million views on the app before someone posted the clip to Twitter, where it received another 5 million views.

The MTA condemned the unidentified man’s stunt for the strain it put on essential workers amid the pandemic on Wednesday.

“A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic,” the MTA said on its official Twitter account. “And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable.”

A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable. https://t.co/hMu8g5cJY9 — MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) May 13, 2020

The “fckjoshy” account on TikTok has millions of views for similar videos. A video posted just a day prior to the train video shows the man walking around stores with a hole cut into a face mask had more than a million views.

Essential workers and first responders should not have to deal with this on their way to work. He did this on the 4 train in the south bronx which has been hit hardest in covid-19 cases and deaths. The lack of empathy and remorse is deafening from this man child. — Caroline (@carolinek119) May 14, 2020

So workers took their time SANITIZING ALL TRAINS just for this clout seeking saltine to spill his TUB of fruity pebbles all over?!? He should be fined and arrested the same way that young man from Cali was arrested for eating a sandwich on the platform... — Bry 👑 (@FreckleFaceBry) May 14, 2020

the custodians have to clean that but also think about the fact that the ppl on the subway now have to get closer together and risk infection or step in milk. and u know they’re probably exhausted seeing as they’re probably essential workers trying to get to work/go home — vi☮️ (@eclecticvoid) May 14, 2020

An email associated with the “fckjoshy” account did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The MTA announced last month its overnight service would be partially suspended for cleaning following reports of a growing homeless population on the trains and poor sanitary conditions amid the pandemic.

About a third of the 85,000 people that have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic have died in New York state, according to NBC News data as of Thursday. The MTA reported its first worker death in March, and more than 1,500 of its employees tested positive for the virus by early April.

A page on the MTA site devoted to honoring its workers who have died of coronavirus lists over 100 names.