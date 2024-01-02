Man found dead inside plane engine at Salt Lake City airport

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside an airplane engine Monday night in Salt Lake City after he breached an emergency exit onto the airfield, said authorities.

Ninety-five passengers were on board the commercial aircraft at Salt Lake City International Airport when police and employees located the man, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines said. Police said officials performed lifesaving efforts after finding the man unconscious inside the engine’s removable metal covering, but he died on the scene.

The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the man as Kyler Efinger, a resident of Park City, Utah. Efinger was a ticketed passenger with a boarding pass to Denver, Colorado.

The aircraft’s engines were rotating, but whether they were fully running remains under investigation, police said.

The flight, Delta 2348 from Salt Lake City to San Francisco, was canceled after passengers safely deplaned, said a spokesperson for Delta. Passengers were rebooked on other flights.

“As nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and people, Delta is fully cooperating with all aviation authority and law enforcement investigations,” said the spokesperson.

Authorities secured the airport’s west runway, where the aircraft was undergoing de-icing, said police.

Efinger was given CPR and naloxone, a medication designed to reverse drug overdose, by emergency medical workers on site. His cause and manner of death is still being determined, said police.

The incident did not impact overall operations at the airport.

