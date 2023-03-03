Man arrested in shooting death of Clark Atlanta University student

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in the death of Jatonne Sterling, a Clark Atlanta University student-athlete who was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday near campus, police said.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples was taken into custody on several charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault, Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a news conference Thursday.

Jatonne Sterling was a sophomore baseball player for Clark Atlanta University. CAU Athletics

Sterling, 20, and Holliman-Peoples knew each other and got into a dispute before the shooting, Hampton said.

“We know that there was some correspondence prior to Tuesday and even as early as Tuesday morning,” Hampton said. “This was not a random homicide.”

Hampton said Sterling got into a parked vehicle with Holliman-Peoples and another unidentified man. A dispute escalated, and shots were fired inside the car, he told reporters.

Police were called to the Lyke House Catholic Center at Atlanta University Center just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating and have not identified the other man in the vehicle. Hampton asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Sterling, a sophomore from Chicago, played baseball. The university’s athletics department paid tribute to him on social media, writing: “Clark Atlanta Athletics send its condolences to Jatonne Sterling’s family and friends. Gone too soon. Please keep Jatonne’s family in your prayers.”

