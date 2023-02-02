The Vermont State Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died on Jan. 31 following a wild fight on the court between fans at a middle school basketball game.

Police were called at 6:56 p.m. after a melee broke out between multiple spectators at a 7th-8th grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans, police said in a news release.

The fight, which was caught on video, was over by the time police arrived, authorities said. Some participants departed the scene, including Russell Giroux, 60, whom detectives determined was driving toward his home when he stopped the car and called 911, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Giroux was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Giroux's body has been brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

The cause and manner of Giroux's death are listed as pending further investigation, including toxicology testing and ongoing work by detectives.