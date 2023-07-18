Body of 19-year-old swimmer found in Delaware River after 3-day search

The body of a 19-year-old New Jersey man who went missing while swimming last week was found in the Delaware River on Sunday morning after a three-day hunt, the National Park Service said.

Jose Madera Martinez, from Paterson, was found in approximately 12 feet of water near near Kittatinny Point about a mile downstream from where he was last seen struggling against the current on July 13, the park service said.

He had been attempting to swim from the river's New Jersey shoreline at Karamac, a trail near the state line with Pennsylvania, to some bridge abutments in the middle of the river.

"The current in this section of the river is particularly swift," the park service said in a statement on July 14, two days before Martinez's body was found.

Martinez was swimming with three other people at the time, officials said. Two of them were rescued by volunteer members from Portland Hook and Ladder Company, and one of them was able to swim to shore, officials said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this young man following this tragic incident," park ranger and rescue team leader Dustin Gunderson said in a statement Sunday.

TODAY.com has contacted the National Park Service for additional comment.

Jose Class, a friend of Martinez, told News12 New Jersey that he had gathered a group of friends to help look for Martinez in the three days that he was missing.

“He loved to enjoy himself because he always thought you’ve got to live it up because you don’t know when something is going to happen,” Class said.

According to the NPS, the Delaware River is currently past the 8-foot mark in some places, 2 or 3 feet higher than average, indicating danger for swimmers.

"The Delaware River may look calm in many areas but under the surface there are strong currents, steep drop-offs, sudden changes in depth, and underwater obstacles and hazards," the press release read. "Wearing a properly fitted and fastened life jacket is the number one thing that one can do to stay safe around the river."