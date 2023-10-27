What to know about the search for the suspected Maine gunman

The manhunt for the Maine shooter is now in its third day, with the suspect still at large.

Many schools and businesses remain closed as law enforcement conduct a multi-state search for the suspected shooter, who opened fire on Oct. 25 at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine.

The shooter is accused of killing 18 people and injuring several others, police say.

The suspect, Robert Card, 40, is an Army reservist whose family says was experiencing deteriorating mental health in the days before the shooting.

Here’s what to know about the ongoing search for the shooter in Lewiston, Maine:

Who is Robert Card?

Robert Card, 40, is an Army Reservist and firearms instructor.

He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2002. He is a petroleum supply specialist and had no combat deployments, Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee said in a statement to NBC News.

Dubee also noted that the Army did not train Sgt. 1st Class Card "as a firearms instructor, nor did he serve in that capacity for the Army."

He has a son who recently graduated from high school, his sister-in-law, Katie Card, told NBC News.

Katie Card also said that her brother-in-law was struggling with his mental health leading up to the shooting, saying he had been hearing voices saying “horrible” things about him.”

“He was picking up voices that he had never heard,” she told NBC News. “His mind was twisting them around. He was humiliated by the things that he thought were being said.”

According to a bulletin from the Maine Information and Analysis Center, a law enforcement database, Card had “recently reported mental health issues to include hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME.”

What happened in Lewiston?

On Oct. 25, police say a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley called Just-in-Time Recreation in Lewiston, Maine.

The shooter killed seven people at the bowling alley, which had been hosting a gathering for youth league matches, NBC News reported.

The shooter then went to a nearby restaurant, Schemengees Bar and Grille, where he also opened fire, killing eight people.

That evening, the bar had been hosting a cornhole tournament for deaf people, according to NBC News.

In addition to those found dead at the scenes, three people died later at local hospitals, officials say, and 13 people were wounded.

Where does the manhunt stand right now?

The shooter is still at-large as of Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are participating in the manhunt, which includes dive teams and air searches.

Officials confirmed Friday that a note had been found during the search for Card, but that they could not comment on the contents of the note.

Officials also said Friday that they are exploring the Androscoggin River after the suspect’s white Subaru was found nearby.

“We clearly don’t have him located at this point. We don’t have him in custody. So all of those options are on the table,” Michael Sauschuck, with Maine’s Department of Public Safety, said in a briefing Friday, according to NBC News.

As the search for the suspect continues, officials are urging residents of Lewiston and other nearby communities to shelter in place.