Mage wins the 149th Kentucky Derby

Mage rallied to a victory Saturday at the scratch-filled 149th Kentucky Derby, bringing trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano their first garland of roses.

Capping a sad and tumultuous week at famed Churchill Downs, Mage — a grandson of 2007 Preakness champ Curlin and 2008 Derby winner Big Brown — stayed close to the lead throughout before finding a second wind down the stretch at Churchill Downs.

Mage had raised eyebrows with an impressive place finish at the Florida Derby five weeks ago, in race won by Forte, who was scratched ahead of Saturday’s running.

“He’s (Mage) got a lot of heart,” Castellano said moments after crossing the finish line. “He’s a little horse but (has) a big heart.”

Delgado, who like Castellano is a native of Venezuela, could barely speak after his horse won.

“When I come to the United States, my first dream (was) go to the Kentucky Derby!” Delgado said as a member of his entourage joyously waved a Venezuelan flag behind him.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire / AP

Two Phil’s took the lead shortly after the far turn and appeared to be in winning position as the crowded field turned for home.

That’s when Mage hit the accelerator, surged from the middle of the track to overtake Two Phil’s and win by a length.

“When he started making his move I felt really confident,” Delgado’s son and assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. said. “When Javier started to ask him, I knew he would sustain that move.”

Mage went off at 15-1, the eighth most popular pick of bettors in the field of 18. A $2 win bet returned $32.42 payoff.

If Mage seeks the Triple Crown, then his next race will be in Baltimore, where the 148th running of the Preakness is set for May 20 at Pimlico Race Course.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.