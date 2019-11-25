Macy's balloons might not fly at Thanksgiving Day Parade due to high winds

Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants and the rest of the iconic balloons at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may be spending this year's festivities on the ground.

A forecast of high winds and strong gusts of wind for Thursday could put the famous giant balloons of various characters on the sidelines due to New York City regulations that stipulate the balloons cannot be flown if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph.

This year's balloons could be spending the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the ground due to high winds. Saul Martinez / Reuters

The current forecast is for sustained winds of 23 mph and gusts up to 38 mph.

"It's going to be right on the edge there,'' TODAY weatherman Al Roker said Monday. "Obviously, parade officials and city officials will make those decisions Thursday morning, but right now it's not looking so good."

The executive producer of the parade, which will air live on NBC starting at 9 a.m. EST, said on TODAY Monday that it will be a wait-and-see approach as far as whether the balloons will be flown.

"It's a little too early anyway, but we know it's going to be a great day regardless,'' Susan Tercero said. "We're going to have the parade no matter what. The show will go on, and we still have all of our mid-size balloons as well."

The city regulations were put into place in 1998 after a giant Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people when high winds caused it to knock over part of a streetlight on 72nd Street and Central Park West at the previous year's parade.

The balloons would still make an appearance at the parade, as Al said they will basically be dragged along at ground level rather than flown as high as five stories like usual.

He added that the last time the balloons were grounded due to inclement weather was in 1971, but it still remains to be seen if that will be the case on Thursday.

"They'll make that decision right before the parade,'' Al said.

This year's balloons will included SpongeBob SquarePants, Snoopy dressed as an astronaut and a "Green Eggs and Ham"-themed balloon, according to Tercero.

Celebrities in attendance will include Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Lea Michele. There also will be plenty of floats, as well as 11 marching bands that made the cut after an 18-month selection process in which more than 100 bands applied.

The good news for the annual crowd of about 3.5 million spectators is that temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s on Thursday compared to last year, when there was a low of 19 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.