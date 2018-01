share tweet pin email

Teresa Robinette, sister of Louise Turpin, speaks exclusively to Megyn Kelly about the secret sexual abuse that her mother, self and siblings endured growing up and a sexual encounter Louise experienced with a stranger. She tells Megyn Kelly that she hopes her 13 nieces and nephews can one day lead a happy and normal existence. “I hope to put my arm around them and tell them they have a family that is not deranged."