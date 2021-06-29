Lori Vallow indicted in 2019 killing of ex-husband

Lori Vallow, already charged in the deaths of her two children, has been indicted in connection with the 2019 killing of her ex-husband, Arizona prosecutors said Tuesday.

Vallow is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said in a statement. A grand jury charged her on Thursday.

Vallow is accused of agreeing with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill Vallow's husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. Before Charles Vallow died, he had filed for divorce.

Cox called 911 on July 11, 2019, and said he fatally shot Charles Vallow, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. He claimed self-defense and was never charged. Cox died in December of 2019.

In May, Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were charged in Idaho with murdering her two kids, who were last seen in September 2019.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan were 7 and 16 respectively when they disappeared.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.