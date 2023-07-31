Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison in deaths of her 2 children and husband’s previous wife

ST. ANTHONY, IDAHO — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.

The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell’s fifth husband.

The judge heard testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son.