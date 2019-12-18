Lori Loughlin told daughters to do better in high school, court docs say

Lori Loughlin was demanding her daughters do better academically in high school at the same time she was participating in a scheme to get them fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, prosecutors claim in new court documents.

A letter in a court filing on Dec. 13 in the federal college admissions scandal states that scheme mastermind Rick Singer told the FBI in an interview that the former "Full House" actress told daughters Isabella and Olivia to improve their standing at Marymount High School in Los Angeles.

A court filing claims that Lori Loughlin was telling her daughters Isabella (left) and Olivia (right) to do better in high school while also participating in a scheme to get them fraudulently admitted to USC.

"Lori Loughlin was in charge and told the couple's daughters that they needed to do better in high school,'' U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling recounted Singer telling the FBI.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, fraud and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to Singer to help their daughters get admitted into USC.

The Dec. 13 document came as a result of the couple's attorneys claiming prosecutors refused to turn over evidence showing that Loughlin and Giannulli believed their $500,000 in payments to Singer were for legitimate purposes.

Prosecutors responded with a letter summarizing the interviews conducted with Singer and others.

The letter also notes that Singer didn't have to explain how the scheme would work with Olivia, 20, who is a popular YouTube personality, because Giannulli and Loughlin were familiar with it since they already used it to get their older daughter, Isabella, 21, into USC.

Singer also told Giannulli to speak to Philip Petrone, a college counselor at the all-girls high school, because he "could mess things up," according to the letter. Petrone had begun asking questions about why Olivia was admitted to USC as a crew team recruit when she didn't participate in crew, prosecutors said.