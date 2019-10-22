The daughters of actress Lori Loughlin no longer attend the University of Southern California in the wake of the college admissions scandal, in which their parents have been accused of paying bribes to get them into the school.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, are not currently enrolled, the USC registrar said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

The school was unable to provide any other information due to student privacy laws.

The former "Full House" actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after allegedly paying $500,000 to fraudulently get their two daughters admitted to USC.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Isabella and Olivia remained enrolled at the university in the immediate aftermath of the scandal in March. It's unclear whether they have now dropped out of the school or whether an investigation resulted in USC forcing them out.

"USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed,'' a USC spokesman told NBC News in March.

Olivia is a social media star who lost multiple sponsorships after her parents were charged. She also happened to be celebrating spring break on a yacht owned by USC chairman Rick Caruso when news of the scandal broke because she is friends with Caruso's daughter.

Both daughters took a months-long hiatus from social media before returning to wish Loughlin a happy 55th birthday in July.

Four more parents pleaded guilty Monday, admitting to being part of a scheme in which wealthy parents paid bribes to have standardized test scores altered and their children fraudulently recruited as athletes.

Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud in May after paying college admissions fixer William Rick Singer $15,000 to have her daughter's SAT score fraudulently boosted.

The first images were released Sunday showing the former "Desperate Housewives" star in a prison uniform while serving her 14-day sentence at Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison in Dublin, California.

Legal experts say Loughlin and Giannulli could potentially face years of prison time if convicted. U.S. attorney Andrew Lelling, the lead federal prosecutor in the case, said in a rare interview earlier this month that Loughlin will almost certainly face a longer sentence than Huffman if she is found guilty.

"If she is convicted, we would probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for Felicity Huffman,'' Lelling said. "I can't tell you what that would be."

He added: "The longer the case goes, let's say she goes through trial. If it is after trial, we would ask for something substantially higher. If she resolved it before trial, something lower than that."