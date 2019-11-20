Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new charges in college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to new charges connected to a massive college-admissions cheating scandal.

Lawyers for Loughlin, best known for playing Aunt Becky on the ABC sitcom and its Netflix sequel, and husband Mossimo Giannulli filed papers on Tuesday contesting federal prosecutors, who accused them of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

They waived their right to appear in Boston federal court to answer the latest counts and had lawyers submit their pleas on their behalf.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to college-admissions guru William Rick Singer, who allegedly faked athletic credentials of their daughters to help them gain special consideration for admission to the University of Southern California.