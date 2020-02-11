Lori Loughlin daughter Olivia Jade's fake athletic profile said she was champion rower

Prosecutors in a far-reaching college admissions scandal involving celebrities and other wealthy parents have released what they said is a fake athletic profile created to get Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, admitted to the University of Southern California.

The two-page document, titled Student Profile, states that Olivia Jade, a now 20-year-old social media influencer, participated in a number of crew competitions dating back to 2014 and is a "highly talented" coxswain who "has been successful in both men's and women's boats."

It lists several awards she received including two gold medals at the San Diego Crew Classic, and says she also competed at the Head of the Charles in Boston and the Fault Line Faceoff, and finished in the top three multiple times at the Marin Crew Festival.

But, prosecutors said the listed accomplishments are false as Olivia Jade never participated in crew competitively, and they suggested that someone in the school's athletic department created the document to help Olivia Jade gain admission to the university.

Loughlin, best known for her role in the sitcom "Full House," and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer, the admissions' scandal ringleader, and to a USC athletic department staff member to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose special admission as elite crew recruits even though they never played that sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to fraud, bribery and money laundering conspiracy charges. They have claimed in court documents that prosecutors are concealing exculpatory evidence in the case that appears to show that they believed their payments to Singer would be used for legitimate purposes.

The court documents that include Olivia Jade's fake student profile were released in response to her parents' claims.

Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges and admitted that he committed similar crimes for more than 750 families.

"I am absolutely responsible for it," Singer previously told a federal judge in Massachusetts. "I put everything in place. I put all the people in place and made the payments directly."

Donna Heinel, who worked in the athletic department at USC, was fired for her alleged role in the scandal. She has pleaded not guilty.

The court documents released by prosecutors said there was no evidence that the USC administration participated in the scheme.

"No witness has suggested that USC condoned this scheme, tacitly or otherwise. Nor is the government in possession of any evidence suggesting that anyone at USC, save (Donna) Heinel, was aware the Giannulli children were admitted in exchange for money, or that they were not the athletes they purported to be," the court documents state.

Olivia Jade and Isabella have not been charged with any crime, but Olivia Jade lost several brand partnerships in the wake of the scandal.

Also among those implicated in the college admissions scandal was actress Felicity Huffman, who admitted to paying for someone to proctor and correct her daughter's college board test, which resulted in the score jumping 400 points above her PSAT performance to 1420 out of a possible 1600. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison and was released early in October.