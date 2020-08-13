Local officials in California declare Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day

Orange County's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare Aug. 24 "Kobe Bryant Day."

Bryant, a resident of Orange County, California, wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his professional basketball career, which is why the board decided on the date to commemorate him, Orange County Board Chairwoman Michelle Steel explained at the recent meeting, according to The Orange County Register.

Steel said she was a lifelong Lakers fan and said that she almost gave birth to her first child at the Forum while watching a game. She added that Bryant was a "treasured member of our community" and that she believed his contributions, including the youth sports academy he created, should be commemorated.

Per the board's resolution, Kobe Bryant Day would honor the basketball star by "encouraging aspiring youth to follow their dreams, and living by Bryant’s words: ‘The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.’”

There will be no official events organized by the board on Aug. 24, but residents are encouraged to honor Bryant's legacy in whatever way they deem appropriate, according to the newspaper.

Bryant would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Aug. 23. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.

Kobe Bryant Day isn't the only upcoming effort to celebrate Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Nike will launch "Mamba Week" on Aug. 23, a week-long event with programming and product launches, according to ESPN.

Bryant is the only player in NBA history to have two numbers retired by the same team. The Los Angeles City Council named Aug. 24 Kobe Bryant Day in 2016 after the player's retirement.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.