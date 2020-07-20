Nina Kapur, a television reporter for CBS2, the CBS affiliate in New York City, died Saturday after being in a moped accident, the station reported.

Kapur, 26, died at Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital, where she was taken following the crash.

A Syracuse University graduate, Kapur joined WCBS in June 2019 after stints at Maryland's WDVM and News12 Connecticut. Several colleagues mourned her passing.

Our hearts are broken. @CBSNewYork @ninakapur1 we will miss your smile, your warmth, your presence. Rest In Peace young lady. pic.twitter.com/b4rBhvHWGx — Chris Wragge (@ChrisWragge) July 20, 2020

She was one of my best friends. In college, we had plans of co-anchoring in Philadelphia together (our home town); earlier this year, we thought maybe that idea wasn't so far-fetched.

May she rest in peace 💛https://t.co/HaQlGBqDJk — AJ Abell (Fox17) (@aj_abell) July 20, 2020

I’m not sure how much more death I can handle. Just found out one my Syracuse classmates Nina Kapur died in a moped accident. She was just 26 and always brought such a wonderful light to the rooms she was in. Just in so much disbelief. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 20, 2020

I am in shock. Nina Kapur was such a hard-working journalist and a kind person to everyone in school & in the newsroom.



We lost a great one this weekend. Wow.



My thoughts are with her family and countless friends 💛@NewhouseBDJ https://t.co/LYvtXombhr — Allie Berube (@allieberube) July 20, 2020

I am heartbroken. I interned with Nina at 6abc one summer..JUST talked to her last week..RIP💔 https://t.co/yBuEb42ckX — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) July 20, 2020

When I interned at @WDVMTV, Nina Kapur was a shining light. Happy to chat with me about the business, Syracuse, or anything life related. She made countless sacrifices to make it to New York. Her work won’t be forgotten. Prayers to her family and friends ❤️ @WCBSTV pic.twitter.com/IiLU9IiD1C — Zach Parnes (@ZParnesTV) July 20, 2020

this is the nina kapur i met in college: excellent at what she did while wearing a big smile on her face. i remember telling her i couldn't wait to watch her on national news one day... she deserved more. praying for her family and loved ones. https://t.co/EdzEW9r2NE — Jane Hong (@janehong_) July 20, 2020

