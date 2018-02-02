Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Olympians go for gold in inspiring Super Bowl ads

share tweet pin email

Super Bowl 52 may be what's dominating this weekend, but once the dust settles in that particular athletic competition, there's an even bigger one coming down the road: the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea!

All week, TODAY's been giving viewers a special inside look at the "Best of the U.S." athletes who are all set to hit the powder, the slopes and the ice to bring home gold starting Feb. 9.

Two of America's best: Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White.

These special 1-minute "tune in films" starring Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen, Lindsey Vonn, Chloe Kim and Shaun White will be airing during Sunday's big football event, but you can get your preview right here and right now!

Let's take a look:

Nathan Chen (figure skating)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Nathan Chen's Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 2:40 See Nathan Chen's Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 2:40

Mikaela Shiffrin (skiing)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Mikaela Shiffrin's Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 3:15 See Mikaela Shiffrin's Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 3:15

Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See snowboarder Chloe Kim's Olympic Super Bowl ad Play Video - 2:10 See snowboarder Chloe Kim's Olympic Super Bowl ad Play Video - 2:10

Lindsey Vonn (skiing)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 2:25 See Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 2:25

Shaun White (snowboarding)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Shaun White's Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 2:09 See Shaun White's Super Bowl ad first on TODAY Play Video - 2:09

Good luck to all of the athletes! We know you'll do us — and yourselves — proud!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.