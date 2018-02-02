Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Olympians go for gold in inspiring Super Bowl ads

Super Bowl 52 may be what's dominating this weekend, but once the dust settles in that particular athletic competition, there's an even bigger one coming down the road: the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea!
All week, TODAY's been giving viewers a special inside look at the "Best of the U.S." athletes who are all set to hit the powder, the slopes and the ice to bring home gold starting Feb. 9.
These special 1-minute "tune in films" starring Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen, Lindsey Vonn, Chloe Kim and Shaun White will be airing during Sunday's big football event, but you can get your preview right here and right now!
Let's take a look:
Nathan Chen (figure skating)
See Nathan Chen's Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 2:40
See Nathan Chen's Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 2:40
Mikaela Shiffrin (skiing)
See Mikaela Shiffrin's Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 3:15
See Mikaela Shiffrin's Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 3:15
Chloe Kim (snowboarding)
See snowboarder Chloe Kim's Olympic Super Bowl adPlay Video - 2:10
See snowboarder Chloe Kim's Olympic Super Bowl adPlay Video - 2:10
Lindsey Vonn (skiing)
See Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 2:25
See Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 2:25
Shaun White (snowboarding)
See Shaun White's Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 2:09
See Shaun White's Super Bowl ad first on TODAYPlay Video - 2:09
Good luck to all of the athletes! We know you'll do us — and yourselves — proud!
So, you want to be an Olympian?Play Video - 0:59
So, you want to be an Olympian?Play Video - 0:59
More video
See Shaun White’s Super Bowl ad first on TODAY
Toyota’s Super Bowl ad has uplifting message about Paralympics
Simone Biles: Larry Nassar ‘took a part of me that I can’t get back’
See Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Super Bowl ad first on TODAY
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.