Feb. 17, 2019, 9:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Ski legend Lindsey Vonn may have had her final race of her skiing career last week, but even though she’s retired now, she’s really looking forward to her future.

The 34-year-old three-time Olympic medalist reflected on her successful career in an Instagram post while also teasing that love is going to take center stage now.

“On this day 9 years ago my life changed,” she captioned a video of the run that won her gold at the Vancouver Olympics, adding that it was the highlight of her career both personally and professionally.

Getty Images

“Since I’m retired now I’ve been thinking a lot about the past and it makes me happy to know I always gave my heart to skiing,” she wrote.

But now her heart fully belongs to something else: her boyfriend, hockey player P.K. Subban. “(He) has my heart and finally the future looks even brighter than the past.”

During a recent visit to TODAY, she said that “it’s time for the next chapter,” adding that she was excited to have a normal life and wanted to support Subban in his hockey career.

The couple was first linked together back in April 2018, according to Us Weekly. “We’re very happy, we’re very much in love,” she told the magazine last fall. Vonn, who has been married before, hasn’t hinted yet at another wedding, though.

She cited personal injuries as the reason for her retirement. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Vonn told TODAY she might even try her hand at acting, saying that she was being mentored by her friend Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for her!