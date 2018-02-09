Lindsey Vonn hilariously live-tweets her frustrating journey to the Olympics

"Apparently we don't have the right documents to fly?" Vonn wrote, adding that she'd been sitting on the plane at that point for two hours.

She decided to kill the time by responding to fans on social media, and replying to a tweet from Jimmy Fallon that asked followers why they're still single. Her cheeky response? "I only have eyes for the Olympics."

Well hopefully we get to Korea....apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly??? About 2 hours on the plane so far and just siting at the gate. Some Germans and Italians on the plane too. 🤷‍️@lufthansa #canweflynowplease — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

I’m single because I only have eyes for the Olympics️ #whyimsingle #onetrackmind ...also, where’s my pep talk coach? https://t.co/b3rblzLNKT — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

Vonn also shared a somewhat embarrassing anecdote with fans, revealing that the passenger sitting next to her tried to take a photo of her on the flight, and his flash went off.

Her advice for him? Next time, just ask first!

Totally not awkward all when the guy next to me on the plane is trying to take a pic and his flash accidentally goes off and I catch him... — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

Ok so this is weird...the poor guy next to me wasn’t feeling well so he deplaned....was it something I said?🤷‍️ (but I didn’t say a peep ) #feelbetterdude — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

The champion skier expressed mock frustration over the delay after having to get off the plane and wait for a new one to arrive. She involved fans, jokingly asking them to predict how long her journey to Seoul would take.

Well we are now off the plane... they are trying to find a new plane and hope to take off in an hour... how many hours, door to door, will it take me to get to Seoul? — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

When she finally boarded another flight later on and eventually landed safely, Vonn shared a photo of her and her adorable dog, Lucy, who undoubtedly made the trip a bit more entertaining.

"(After) a total of 24 hours of travel, we are finally here ... can't wait for the opening ceremonies tomorrow!" she wrote.

The 2010 gold medalist is returning to the Olympics after having to sit out the 2014 games due to a knee injury.

For her sake, we hope Vonn's experience at the Olympics goes a lot smoother than her flight there!