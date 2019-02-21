Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 21, 2019, 3:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

She’s only a week into retirement but Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn said she’s having a tough time adjusting to a lack of a routine.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and to wake up and suddenly not have that is really weird,” she said Thursday on TODAY. “I have not adapted at all. I’m kind of losing my mind already and it’s only been a week.”

But Vonn admits she has a great partner helping her through the transition, her professional hockey player boyfriend, P.K. Subban. The Nashville Predators defenseman surprised her by decorating her home recently with balloons and a cake in the form of a goat — as in "greatest of all time!

“He celebrates my career as much as I do and he’s such a great athlete himself that it means so much coming from him,” Vonn said.

P. K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn at the Nashville Creator Awards last September. Getty Images

Although she may have retired officially, Vonn said she still sees herself on the slopes for many years to come.

“My body gave out but my passion for skiing will always remain,” she said. “I can’t wait to go skiing with my kids one day.”

Asked by TODAY's Hoda Kotb on whether those children are something she sees in the near future, Vonn said: “We have to plan it out.”

But she acknowledged the topic comes up.

“I’m 34. We’re thinking about it," she said.

Vonn and Subban were first linked together back in April 2018, according to Us Weekly. “We’re very happy, we’re very much in love,” she told the magazine last fall.

But for now, Vonn has more immediate plans to work on. She told TODAY she wants to start her own beauty business. She has also been working with her mentor, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and is an executive producer for an upcoming film.

“I still don’t have a regimented program, but I’m trying to map things out. I’m a planner,” she said.