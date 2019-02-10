Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 10, 2019, 2:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

It was an emotional end to an illustrious career for ski legend Lindsey Vonn as she took to the slopes in Are, Sweden, for the last run of her professional career.

On Sunday, Vonn, 34, finished in third place with the bronze medal during the FIS World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden.

"One last time I will stand in the starting gate. One last time I will feel the adrenaline running through my veins. One last time I will risk it all. One last time...I will remember it forever. Let's do this!" Vonn captioned a photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday, ready to take to the slopes for one final run.

Vonn, who had suffered a serious crash in the super-G race last week announced her retirement from ski racing earlier this month.

Vonn retired from competitive skiing as the most successful women skier of all time, with a record 20 World Cup titles to her name and 82 victories on the circuit. Francois Xavier Marit / AFP - Getty Images

Vonn is a former American World Cup alpine ski racer on the U.S. Ski Team. She has won four World Cup overall championships and the gold medal for downhill skiing at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

She has amassed 82 World Cup victories, the most of any female skier. She was a mere four wins short of the all-time record held by male skiing champion Ingemar Stenmark.

Her dramatic crashes and numerous injuries have caused her to hit pause at times, but the determined skier always returned to the slopes.

Then, on February 1, Vonn posted on Instagram that after "an emotional 2 weeks" she was making the decision to officially retire as her body is "screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen."

Vonn said she was uncharacteristically nervous for her final race, wanting to end her career on a high note.

"I laid it all on the line. That's all I wanted to do today," Vonn told the Associated Press. "I have to admit I was a little bit nervous, probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life. I wanted to finish strong so badly."

Still unsure what life after skiing will hold for her, Vonn told TODAY that "it's time for the next chapter."

The athlete also mentioned that trying her hand at Hollywood might be an option, saying that her friend Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson has offered to show her the ropes. She'll also have the chance to support her boyfriend P.K. Subban's ice hockey career and spend time with her beloved dog, Lucy.

But for now, fans are still celebrating the last run of this powerful, record-breaking woman whose motto was to always get back up again.

“I left everything I’ve got on the hill," she told NBC. "There’s nothing left... I get to go up to the top one more time, to do what I’ve always done: risk it all. It’s all or nothing.”