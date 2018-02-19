Lindsey Vonn, the actress? Skier contemplates show business after Olympics

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

After numerous weather delays, Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is anxious to strike Olympic gold again, this time when she makes her debut Friday on the slopes in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“I feel like I've been a caged bull for the last week and a half, and all I want to do is be set free so I can get my energy out,” she told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie in an interview. “It’s going to be game on.”

The highly-decorated racer had to wait eight years for this Olympic moment, after a devastating knee injury forced her to sit out the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her goals for the Olympics and beyond. TODAY

Now 33, she welcomes the challenge from a field of younger competitors who have less experience.

“I've been through this a few times, I've already won Olympic gold, so I'm not nervous, I don't feel the pressure,” she said. “I know the routine, and I think being older gives me a pretty big advantage, so I'm not worried about the young guns just yet.”

Vonn also is known for a mental toughness that has helped make up for “all the repaired parts and metal plates” that have worn down her body physically.