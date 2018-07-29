Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Life well lived: Monarch butterfly scientist Dr. Lincoln Brower dies at 86

Jul.29.201801:29

Since a young age, Dr. Lincoln Brower has been fascinated by monarch butterflies. Through his life’s work, he was also able to gain the world’s fascination of the orange and black insect. With his enthusiasm and expertise, he helped set up sanctuaries for the butterflies as they instinctually migrate to Mexico. Brower died last week at age 86. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

