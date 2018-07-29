Life well lived: Monarch butterfly scientist Dr. Lincoln Brower dies at 86

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Since a young age, Dr. Lincoln Brower has been fascinated by monarch butterflies. Through his life’s work, he was also able to gain the world’s fascination of the orange and black insect. With his enthusiasm and expertise, he helped set up sanctuaries for the butterflies as they instinctually migrate to Mexico. Brower died last week at age 86. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.