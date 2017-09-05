Lester Holt opens up about his faith and the role it plays in his career

share tweet pin email

Lester Holt's job as anchor of NBC Nightly News often takes him into areas devastated by war and natural disaster.

Traveling to places like an earthquake-ravaged Haiti and famine-plagued Somalia and seeing so much suffering has forced the veteran journalist to ponder his faith and the impact of his work.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Lester Holt opened up about his Christian faith and how it has impacted his work as the anchor of NBC Nightly News.

Holt spoke about his faith and his role as a journalist in a candid first-person essay for Guideposts magazine.

"It’s a question any person of faith struggles with, not just a journalist or newscaster,'' he wrote. "You see misery in the world, terrible suffering, and wonder how it can be fair. How can you go on living your life of abundance when others suffer such deprivation? How can some have so little while others have so much?"

Holt was particularly shaken by the time he spent in Haiti following a devastating earthquake in 2010.

"My God, I thought, I don’t ever want to be in a position of exploiting people’s suffering,'' he wrote. "Was that what I was doing? In journalism, there is always another story to cover. By necessity, we move on. But here the contrast between the life I had just witnessed and the life I knew was so great it haunted me."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Happy birthday, Lester Holt! Plaza fans, co-anchors celebrate Play Video - 1:26 Happy birthday, Lester Holt! Plaza fans, co-anchors celebrate Play Video - 1:26

Holt was raised in a religious household in Northern California in which his family went to church twice on Sundays and had regular Bible study on Wednesdays.

The father of two is a regular churchgoer at a congregation in New York.

After a career covering tough stories, Holt sought counseling after Haiti to help reconcile his feelings about his work in the midst of so much suffering. The counselor asked him what would have happened if he hadn't gone there to cover the story.

"I thought back to all the donations people made and were still making,'' he wrote. "All those huge transport planes that landed at the airfield, even when we were still there, delivering medicine, food, water, clothes. What if no one had reported the story?

"No one would know," he wrote. "This was my calling; this was what I was expected to do. To shine a light in dark places. To give a voice to the voiceless. To make the invisible visible. That light illuminates our condition as human beings."

Faith is something Holt uses to guide his life, but he doesn't wear it on his sleeve.

"As for my faith, it is not something I share on the air, though I hope it permeates what I do,'' he wrote.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.