Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Lester Holt admittedly was too wrapped up in his new role when he first took over as the solo anchor of "NBC Nightly News," but he soon realized the impact of his hiring for people of color.

Holt, 59, became the first African-American anchor of "NBC Nightly News," which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, when he replaced Brian Williams in 2015.

Joe Scarnici/NBC

"There was so much happening at the time I took over the broadcast that it took a little while to really sink in, the significance," Holt told Steve Harvey on his show Tuesday.

"But then I started getting notes from people and photographs of little children of color watching me, and it really began to sweep over me what the impact is."

Holt had previously been the anchor of "Dateline" and had also co-anchored Weekend TODAY for 12 years before being named anchor of "NBC Nightly News." He became the first African-American to anchor a weekday nightly newscast on any major network.

"I've always said that we represent an entire diverse country and we should have a newscast that mirrors that country in as many ways as possible,'' Holt said.