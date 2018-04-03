Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Lester Holt opens up about being first African-American 'Nightly News' anchor

Lester Holt called being the first black anchor of NBC Nightly News "another door we've passed through."

by Scott Stump / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Lester Holt admittedly was too wrapped up in his new role when he first took over as the solo anchor of "NBC Nightly News," but he soon realized the impact of his hiring for people of color.

Holt, 59, became the first African-American anchor of "NBC Nightly News," which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, when he replaced Brian Williams in 2015.

  Joe Scarnici/NBC

"There was so much happening at the time I took over the broadcast that it took a little while to really sink in, the significance," Holt told Steve Harvey on his show Tuesday.

"But then I started getting notes from people and photographs of little children of color watching me, and it really began to sweep over me what the impact is."

Holt had previously been the anchor of "Dateline" and had also co-anchored Weekend TODAY for 12 years before being named anchor of "NBC Nightly News." He became the first African-American to anchor a weekday nightly newscast on any major network.

"I've always said that we represent an entire diverse country and we should have a newscast that mirrors that country in as many ways as possible,'' Holt said.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Flashback! See Lester Holt's early days on TV

00:49

Holt, who started his career in 1982 and WCBS-TV in New York City and joined the NBC family in 2000, embraces his status as a role model for inspiring young journalists of color.

That group includes his son, Stefan, who is an anchor for WNBC in New York City (and made Lester a grandfather for the first time last year).

"I'm honored and blessed to be in a position that can inspire,'' Holt said. "Kids can look up and say, 'I can do that.' It's another door we passed through."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.