Legendary labor leader Dolores Huerta's advice to young activists? 'It's never too late'

The other thing she said was "Don't ever expect any kind of compensation when you help somebody else." My mother, like many people in Mexico, is a big devotee of St. Francis of Assisi. The way she would say it is, "You take away the grace of God if you expect any kind of gratification for something that you do."

My father was also in the state legislature in New Mexico. Although my parents divorced (when she was three), he sent us a picture when he got elected. My dad was a very active union man; he was one of the founders of a union for farmworkers. He was active as a volunteer for the mineworkers' union. Wherever my father went that they didn't have a union, my dad organized one.

How did the culture that you were raised in impact your journey as an activist?

Huerta: I was very blessed to grow up in a very diverse community. I like to tell people that I learned from the people I grew up with. Next door was the Smith family, the neighbors on the left side were Chinese immigrants, we had Greek immigrants across the street, and Filipino friends as well. We grew up together and that was just really, really wonderful, and that really prepared me for the world.

I wouldn't say that I was raised in a Hispanic culture, but a lot of culture we kind of bought into it. My family goes back 14 generations in the state of New Mexico, and we moved to California when I was six years old. We celebrated Mexican Independence Day, but my mother and I didn't visit Mexico until I was 17 years old. We celebrated Catholic and Latino culture. At Christmas time, we prepared tamales and biscochitos.

When would you say you began to really identify yourself as an activist?

Huerta: Growing up, I was kind of an activist in a way. I was in the choir and did community service and I was really socially involved. But I didn't know how to organize until I met Fred Ross Sr., (a community organizer). I always wanted to learn to really change things, but I didn't know how.

At a meeting for the Community Service Organization (a California Latino civil rights group), Mr. Ross explained to us how in Los Angeles, they had organized people in East L.A. and they were able to make changes and elect the first Latino to the City Council. He showed us newspaper clippings of police reform efforts. I was so excited that people could do this. I wanted to belong to that organization.

So Mr. Ross started doing a lot of meetings and I set up a lot of meetings for him because I had a lot of friends from all my social activity. We were able to form a chapter of the Community Service Organization in Stockton, California. With that, we were able to pass major legislation in California. We were able to get driver's licenses and ballots in Spanish. We were able to pass a law that if you were a legal resident with a green card, you qualified for public assistance. We passed voting law that is still in effect today.

Learning how you could do this, organizing people to come together and put pressure on the politicians and introduce legislation, I say, in some ways, is like finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. It's miraculous.

What achievement are you most proud of?

Huerta: It was founding the first successful farmer's union in the United States of America (the National Farm Workers Association, known today as the United Farm Workers.) There's been so many attempts in the past.