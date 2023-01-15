At least 68 dead after plane crashes in Nepal

At least 68 people died when a passenger jet crashed into a gorge in central Nepal, authorities said Sunday.

After taking off from the country’s capital of Kathmandu, Yeti Airlines flight 691 was bound for the newly opened Pokhara International Airport when it came down, Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

A total of 72 people, including four crew members, were on board, the statement said, and 68 bodies were found at the crash site. Among them were 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France, it said.

Rescuers and onlookers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on Sunday. KRISHNA MANI BARAL / AFP - Getty Images

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to crash. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said on Twitter that the aircraft, an ATR 72-500, was 15 years old.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who rushed to the airport after the crash, tweeted that he was “deeply saddened” by the accident.

Separately, Dahal set up a panel to investigate the accident, the Associated Press reported. “The incident was tragic. The full force of the Nepali army, police has been deployed for rescue,” he said, the AP reported.

The wreckage of a crashed plane in central Nepal. Prakash Mathema / AFP - Getty Images

Images and videos shared on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers, Nepali soldiers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage.

“Half of the plane is on the hillside,” resident Arun Tamu told Reuters, who said he reached the site minutes after the plane went down. “The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti River,” he said.

Khum Bahadur Chhetri, who saw the plane crash from his home, told the news agency that local residents had taken two passengers to the hospital.

Pokhara, located 125 miles west of Kathmandu, is the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit, a popular hiking trail in the Himalayas. Pokhara International Airport began operations only two weeks ago.

The plane’s manufacturer, ATR, tweeted that its specialists were “fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer.

Rescuers inspect the wreckage on Sunday. Prakash Mathema / AFP - Getty Images

“Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this.”

The ATR 72 model planes were involved in two deadly crashes operated by Taiwanese-based airline TranAsia in 2014 and 2015.

The ATR 72 were used in two deadly crashes just months apart in 2014 and 2015 flying over Taiwan. A TransAsia ATR 72-500 flight crashed during an attempted landing on Penghu in July 2014, killing 48 people onboard. Then in February the following year, a ATR 72-600 crashed shortly after takeoff and killed 43 people.

Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest, has a history of air crashes. Almost 350 people have died in crashes since 2000. Sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.

This will be Nepal’s deadliest crash since 1992, when all 167 people on board a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it plowed into a hill as it tried to land in Kathmandu.

Last year, 22 people died when a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard the aircraft.

The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com.