At least 1 dead after condo building partially collapses near Miami Beach

At least one person was killed after a high-rise condominium building partially collapsed near Miami Beach early Thursday.

Rescue crews continued to search for any survivors after a massive emergency response to the incident in Surfside, a town in Florida's Miami-Dade County.

At least 10 people were also being treated for injuries, according to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, while dozens more were displaced.

A local hospital told NBC News it received three patients, including two in critical condition, from the site of the collapse.

Burkett said 50 hotel rooms next door to the residential building were also evacuated.

“It’s hard to imagine how this could happen,” Burkett said. “Buildings just don’t fall down.”

Footage from the scene showed a large section of a multi-story building collapsed into a pile of rubble below. NBC Miami showed a video of a young boy being pulled alive from the rubble.

A resident told NBC News that she heard some screams, adding that part of the building had been "pancaked."

Emergency crews were going from balcony to balcony with a fire ladder on the side of the building that was left standing, seemingly looking for people who might be trapped.

“They are able to rescue some people….but I heard some screams.” Off camera this resident of Champlain Towers tells me, “I lost a lot of friends- part of Bldg is pancaked.” @MiamiDadeFire sent *80* units to #miamibuildingcollapse in what is shaping up to be horrific @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/AMyq1Fc5Gc — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) June 24, 2021

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue with more than 80 fire rescue units involved in the response, the agency said just after 2 a.m. ET.

That included a Technical Rescue Team that is trained in the removal of victims trapped in complex or confined spaces, fire officials said.

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police were also assisting.

"It's a very active scene, I advise everyone to just stay out of the area so that fire rescue and officers can conduct rescues and do what we need to do," Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz said, according to NBC Miami.

Records showed the 12-story building, called Champlain Towers South, was built in 1981 and has more than 100 residential units.

It's not clear how many people were inside the building at the time of the collapse.

The building is located across from a sandy beach in the oceanfront community of about 6,000 people.

Police blocked nearby roads and traffic in the area was diverted early Thursday.

