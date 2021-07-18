'Law & Order' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - A Queens, New York, grand jury indicted TV actor Isaiah Stokes for murder on Friday. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens, in February.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."

Stokes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, charging him with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. His sentencing is set for July 19 and he faces 25 years to life in prison. Representatives for Stokes declined to comment on the matter.

According to the charges, video surveillance footage from Feb. 7 showed the defendant exit a vehicle, approach the driver-side window of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and allegedly fire 11 gunshots into the car, which fatally injured Tyrone Jones, a 37-year-old man from Queens Village.

Law enforcement did not report on any sort of motive behind the shooting.

The Queens native was raised in Rochdale Village, a neighborhood in South Jamaica, and attended college at Delaware State University. His acting career coincided with the film debut of rapper Cam'ron in the 2006 direct-to-video crime drama "Killa Season," timed to the release of his album of the same name.

Since 2006, Stokes had appeared in number of network and premium cable staple dramas. He played two-episode stints on shows like "Rescue Me," "The Americans," "Louie" and "Blue Bloods." His other acting credits include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Boardwalk Empire" and, most recently, "Power."