Laurel Griggs, star of Broadway's Tony-award winning "Once" and an actress who appeared on "Saturday Night Live" has died at the age of 13, sources have confirmed to TODAY.

While the cause of the teen's death has not been formally announced, a public post by her grandfather on Facebook revealed that she died of a "massive asthma attack." A Dignity Memorial page for Griggs states that she passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and that a funeral service was held for her on Friday, Nov. 8.

Friends and fans of the child actress, who made her Broadway debut opposite Scarlett Johansson in a musical version of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" in 2013, posted messages of shock and sorrow on the page.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I am so grateful for every moment I got to spend teaching her, and I will have a huge piece missing this year when I direct the next show," wrote Jessica Threet, who directed Griggs in two plays last year at her school. "I will miss her enthusiasm and bright smile in the classroom. She definitely left an impact on me from my time getting to know her, and I will never forget her."

"I loved running into her at auditions- she was sweet and a true ray of light," wrote Echo Picone. "I remember bonding with her because of our outside of the box names."

Griggs was super proud of her appearance on "SNL" back in 2017, posting a pic of herself holding her cue cards outside 30 Rockefeller Center for a skit where she visited Santa Claus.

"Dreams do come true..." the young actress captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #thatsawrap, #actresslife, #snl and #bestdayever

Griggs performed the role of Ivanka in "Once" between 2013 and 2015. Actress Eliza Holland Madore, who also played the role of Ivanka, posted a tribute to her Instagram honoring her friend and fellow actress.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters," Madore captioned the photo of herself and Griggs as little girls. "Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family."

The young actress was just at the beginning of what looked to be a successful career, and had just celebrated becoming a teenager this past June.

"Officially a teen," she captioned a photo of herself.

Donations can be made in Griggs' name to Broadway Cares. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.