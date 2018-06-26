Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Laura Ingalls Wilder's name removed from book award: Megyn Kelly roundtable

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jun.26.201803:54

The American Library Association voted unanimously to have “Little House on the Prairie” author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s name stripped from the title of a prestigious children’s book award because her writings reflected “dated cultural attitudes toward indigenous people and people of color.” NBC’s Craig Melvin, NBC News political analyst Elise Jordan and New York Times investigative reporter Megan Twohey join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the controversial decision.

