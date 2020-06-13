Christopher Morgan, late West Point cadet, remembered at commencement

A West Point cadet who died in an accident last June was honored by his graduating class and President Donald Trump during the military academy's graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Christopher Morgan, from West Orange, New Jersey, died when a 2.5-ton Light Medium Tactical Vehicle crashed near the Camp Natural Bridge training site in New York, authorities said. He was 22.

Christopher Morgan died last year in a training accident. West Point

Morgan was also honored in a video tribute that was shown before the ceremony began. The video mentioned that West Point's wrestling team dedicated its 2019 season to his memory.

President Trump also paid tribute to Morgan during his commencement address at the socially distant graduation ceremony.

The graduating cadets were sent home in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but have been ordered back to attend the commencement after the president announced he would continue with the previously planned address. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

"Already you have known the crushing pain of losing a brother in arms," Trump said. "Today we remember an extraordinary cadet who made the supreme sacrifice, in an accident last year, C.J. Morgan."

He also addressed Morgan's father, a Secret Service agent, who is also named Christopher Morgan.

"Your son is looking down. Christopher," Trump said. "I want you to know that we will carry C.J.’s blessed memory in our hearts for ever. Thank you very much.”

Morgan's classmates paid tribute to him at the graduation ceremony.

Morgan’s classmates applauded with gloved hands.

Last year, his wrestling coach, Kevin Ward, remembered him as a "talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport."

West Point graduating cadets celebrate at the end of their commencement ceremonies at Plain Parade Field at the United States Military Academy. John Minchillo / Getty Images

"Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him," Ward said. "He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed."