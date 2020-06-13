Christopher Morgan, late West Point cadet, remembered at commencement

A West Point cadet who died in an accident last June was honored by his graduating class and President Donald Trump during the military academy's graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Christopher Morgan, from West Orange, New Jersey, died when a 2.5-ton Light Medium Tactical Vehicle crashed near the Camp Natural Bridge training site in New York, authorities said. He was 22.
Morgan was also honored in a video tribute that was shown before the ceremony began. The video mentioned that West Point's wrestling team dedicated its 2019 season to his memory.
President Trump also paid tribute to Morgan during his commencement address at the socially distant graduation ceremony.
"Already you have known the crushing pain of losing a brother in arms," Trump said. "Today we remember an extraordinary cadet who made the supreme sacrifice, in an accident last year, C.J. Morgan."
Trump speaks to West Point graduates at socially distanced ceremonyJune 13, 202001:45
He also addressed Morgan's father, a Secret Service agent, who is also named Christopher Morgan.
"Your son is looking down. Christopher," Trump said. "I want you to know that we will carry C.J.’s blessed memory in our hearts for ever. Thank you very much.”
Morgan’s classmates applauded with gloved hands.
Last year, his wrestling coach, Kevin Ward, remembered him as a "talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport."
"Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him," Ward said. "He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed."