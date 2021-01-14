Lady Gaga to sing national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga will help kick off the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20 by performing the national anthem.

The pop star earned rave reviews for her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl in 2016 and was a vocal Biden supporter during his presidential campaign.

She joined him on the campaign trail at a drive-in November rally in Pittsburgh in his home state of Pennsylvania and also tweeted a series of videos supporting him during his run.

"Like me, you’ve experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart, without any doubt, that Joe Biden is the right choice," she said at the rally.

The Biden-Harris inauguration committee announced the full lineup for the ceremony on Twitter Thursday, noting there will also be a musical performance from Jennifer Lopez, another pop superstar who has performed on the big stage at the Super Bowl.

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here! 🥳



Invocation - Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance - Andrea Hall

National Anthem - @ladygaga

Poetry Reading - Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance - @JLo

Benediction - Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, appeared in a YouTube conversation with Biden in October, endorsing him for president.

"For me, it’s unifying the nation again, you know, getting rid of this hate," Lopez said in the chat. "Thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it’s OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s OK — that, to me, is really sad because it’s not the country that I believe that I grew up in."

The inaugural committee also announced that Father Leo O'Donovan, a friend of the Biden family, will deliver the invocation, Andrea Hall, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, will recite the Pledge of Allegiance, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman will give a poetry reading, and Biden family friend Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman will give the benediction at the inauguration.

A 90-minute television special hosted by Tom Hanks will also air in primetime to celebrate Biden's inauguration. The show will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The special will be broadcast live on NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and CNN beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, and will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

The inauguration will not be the typical celebration featuring massive crowds in the nation's capital, as Biden has urged supporters to stay home during the pandemic. Security around the capitol has also dramatically ramped up as a result of the violent riot on the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 that has heightened fears of another attack on inauguration day.